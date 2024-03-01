Short Interest in Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Decreases By 31.5%

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,700 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 1,269,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 868.7 days.
Karoon Energy Stock Performance
KRNGF opened at $1.26 on Friday. Karoon Energy has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.
Karoon Energy Company Profile
