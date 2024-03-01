Short Interest in Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Decreases By 31.5%

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,700 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 1,269,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 868.7 days.

Karoon Energy Stock Performance

KRNGF opened at $1.26 on Friday. Karoon Energy has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.

Get Karoon Energy alerts:

Karoon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Australia and Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the State of Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.