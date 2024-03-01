Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Decreases By 30.0%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Performance

Shares of MMMW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Get Mass Megawatts Wind Power alerts:

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing solar power systems for commercial and residential electric users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It intends to build, patent, and operate wind energy generated power plants utilizing proprietary MultiAxis Turbine technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.