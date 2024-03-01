Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Expands By 1,304.8%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,600 shares, an increase of 1,304.8% from the January 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 63.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram during the first quarter worth about $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram during the first quarter worth about $296,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:HOLO opened at $9.71 on Friday. MicroCloud Hologram has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $113.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

