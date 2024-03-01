Short Interest in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Increases By 62.7%

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On reAlpha Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in reAlpha Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of reAlpha Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

reAlpha Tech Trading Down 1.2 %

reAlpha Tech stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. reAlpha Tech has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $575.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53.

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

