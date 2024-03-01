Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 987.0%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 987.0% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUJHY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Subaru by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Subaru by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.64. Subaru has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

