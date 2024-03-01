Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 987.0%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 987.0% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUJHY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Subaru by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Subaru by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.64. Subaru has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
