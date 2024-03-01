Short Interest in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Drops By 37.8%

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Veritex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Veritex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 788.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.37. Veritex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

