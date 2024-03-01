Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Rises By 226.7%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 226.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.16.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 38.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
