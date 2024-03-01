Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Grows By 1,183.3%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 1,183.3% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,400,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

AGZD stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.