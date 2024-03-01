Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Grows By 1,183.3%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 1,183.3% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,400,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000.
AGZD stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $22.59.
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
