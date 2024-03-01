Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSTK. StockNews.com cut shares of Shutterstock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Shutterstock stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $41,858.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,018,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,718,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,008,000 after acquiring an additional 574,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 18.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,447,000 after buying an additional 253,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,316,000 after buying an additional 378,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

