SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday.

SIBN opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $40,520.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,039.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $468,015.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $40,520.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,039.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $278,480. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

