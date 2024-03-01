Sidoti Csr Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Alexander & Baldwin’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALEX. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

NYSE ALEX opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.24. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -164.81%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.