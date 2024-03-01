Sidoti Csr Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for ODP in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ODP’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. ODP had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ODP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. ODP has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

ODP announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ODP by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ODP during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ODP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

