Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on SIA. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on SIA
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.00%.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is a SEC Filing?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.