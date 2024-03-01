Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAFree Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIA. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.00.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$13.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$970.50 million, a PE ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.36. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

