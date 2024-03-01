SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.