Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

SILK opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 36.13% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 879.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

