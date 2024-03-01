Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Saturday

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Saturday, March 2nd.

Singular Genomics Systems Price Performance

Shares of OMIC stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 4,016.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,565,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 311,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 191,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 58,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 67,455 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.95 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMIC

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.