Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) & Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Head-To-Head Review

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -25.75% -13.83% -6.71% Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Siyata Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $217.65 million 2.82 -$56.05 million ($1.78) -8.98 Siyata Mobile $8.47 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Siyata Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Optoelectronics.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics and Siyata Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Siyata Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $16.88, indicating a potential upside of 5.60%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Siyata Mobile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats Siyata Mobile on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries. The company also offers VK7 Vehicle Kit and Uniden UV350 4G/LTE, an in-vehicle communication devices that incorporates voice, PoC, data, fleet management solutions, and other Android based applications for professional vehicles, such as trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, and other enterprise vehicles. In addition, it provides cellular amplifiers to boost the cellular signal inside homes, buildings, and vehicles. The company offers its products under the Uniden Cellular and Siyata brand names. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

