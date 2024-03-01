SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

SJW stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 216.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,211 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $129,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,137,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 279,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,796,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,613,000 after acquiring an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

