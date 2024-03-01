SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SLR Investment Stock Up 0.6 %
SLRC opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.13.
SLR Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment
SLR Investment Company Profile
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
