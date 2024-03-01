SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

SLRC opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

SLR Investment Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 15.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 768,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

