SmarDex Trading 26% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded up 26% against the dollar. SmarDex has a market cap of $133.27 million and $2.07 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmarDex token can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01815918 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $2,205,808.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

