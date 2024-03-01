Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.31.

Shares of SMAR opened at $42.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

