Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.88.

Shares of SNOW opened at $188.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at $166,765,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Snowflake by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

