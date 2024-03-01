Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Snowflake from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.59.

Snowflake Stock Down 18.2 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $188.20 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.02. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

