Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Evercore ISI

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNOW. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.59.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $188.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $34,893,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

