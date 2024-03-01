Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie raised Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.88.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $188.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,551,905.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at $166,765,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

