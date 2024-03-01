Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $235.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $212.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.59.

Snowflake stock opened at $188.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.45 and its 200 day moving average is $178.02. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

