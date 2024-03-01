Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.88.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $188.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.02. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

