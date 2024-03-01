Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the January 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sodexo Stock Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Sodexo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.8045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 27.61%. This is an increase from Sodexo’s previous dividend of $0.40.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

