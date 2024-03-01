Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR) Insider Scott Baldwin Sells 205,086 Shares

Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR – Get Free Report) insider Scott Baldwin sold 205,086 shares of Solvar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.69), for a total value of A$215,340.30 ($140,745.29).

Scott Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Scott Baldwin 792,244 shares of Solvar stock.

Solvar Stock Performance

Solvar Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd. Solvar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Solvar Company Profile

Solvar Limited provides automotive and personal finance in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, utility vehicles, trailers, tractors, trucks, caravan, boats, horse floats, ride on mowers, equipment, and jet skis, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans.

