Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.40.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.83. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

