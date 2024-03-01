Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Insider Sells $604,065.00 in Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

