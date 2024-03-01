S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Trimmed by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,360 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $428.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.52 and its 200-day moving average is $405.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

