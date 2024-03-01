SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
SP Plus Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SP stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.24. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $52.40.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
