SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP Plus Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SP stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.24. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

About SP Plus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 57,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 60,427 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in SP Plus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

