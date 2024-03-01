Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC) Short Interest Update

Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 57,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spectaire in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Spectaire Holdings Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries.
