SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPI Energy by 211.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPI Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPI Energy by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 95,798 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPI stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. SPI Energy has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.73.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

