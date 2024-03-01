Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $62.60.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,131. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

