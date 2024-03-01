Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) PT Raised to $9.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.14.

SPRB stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $8,681,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $2,210,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 912,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 494,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

