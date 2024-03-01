SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $117.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $117.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $18,178,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

