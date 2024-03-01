Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barclays

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Squarespace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.93.

SQSP stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,848,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,737 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,908. 47.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

