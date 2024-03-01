Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SQSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Squarespace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.93.

NYSE SQSP opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $34.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,924,246.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,824,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,254,736.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,120.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,924,246.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,824,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,254,736.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,737 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,908. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

