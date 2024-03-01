SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSRM

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.