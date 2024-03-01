Standard Motor Products, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standard Motor Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

SMP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $696.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $290.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,448,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,366,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 74,989 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 75.33%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

