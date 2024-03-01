Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
TSE STN opened at C$113.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$108.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$75.31 and a 12-month high of C$118.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.
Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.3106759 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
