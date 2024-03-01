Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Stantec Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE:STN opened at C$113.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$75.31 and a twelve month high of C$118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.81.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. Analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.3106759 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.62.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

