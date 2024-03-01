Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Steadfast Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Steadfast Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Kelly bought 5,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.14 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of A$30,002.18 ($19,609.27). 10.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

Featured Articles

