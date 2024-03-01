Steadfast Group Limited (SDF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on March 27th

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Steadfast Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Steadfast Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Kelly bought 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.14 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,002.18 ($19,609.27). 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steadfast Group Company Profile

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

