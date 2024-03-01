Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on April 19th

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$76.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$49.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.77.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.8295615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJ shares. CIBC set a C$89.00 price target on Stella-Jones and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SJ

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.