Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STEM. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered Stem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.90. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $37,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $37,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $34,740.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,609.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,715 shares of company stock worth $368,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 106.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $30,405,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Stem by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after buying an additional 2,662,438 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stem by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after buying an additional 2,002,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after buying an additional 1,909,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

