StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells $1,894,204.41 in Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Keck sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,894,204.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,628.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StepStone Group alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $131,026.18.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $850,859.10.

StepStone Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of STEP opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STEP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.