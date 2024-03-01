Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOO. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Steven Madden by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.